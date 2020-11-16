BJP leader criticised for praising Nathuram Godse

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu found himself in a controversy when a tweet from his Twitter account describing Nathuram Godse as “one of the greatest patriots ever born” was made Sunday. After being trolled heavily, Ramesh Naidu deleted the tweet claiming that it was posted by his social media team.

In the afternoon, Ramesh Naidu tweeted, “Today, on his death anniversary, I salute Nathuram Godse with utmost gratitude. [He is] a true and one of the greatest patriots ever born on Bharat bhoomi.” Following this, he was heavily criticised. Later, he deleted the tweet and said, “Those who handle my Twitter have posted an objectionable post and their services have been terminated.”