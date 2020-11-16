STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modern abattoir yet to materialise

Delay in project execution for more than two-and-a-half years escalates cost by Rs 10 cr.

Published: 16th November 2020

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Touted as the first-of-its-kind project in the State, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) plan to establish a modern slaughterhouse at the Kabela Centre at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore still remains on papers even after nearly two-and-a-half years after its announcement. Due to the delay in getting approvals from the previous TDP government, the project cost escalated by Rs 10 crore, officials said.

The VMC had constructed the existing slaughterhouse at the Kabela Centre in 2003 at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. Currently, it has been handling 400 sheep/goats per day and 40 oxen per week. Meanwhile, the residents have raised concern over slaughtering of animals, particularly goats and sheep, in open places, that too in unhygienic conditions. They once again renewed the demand for the construction of a modern slaughterhouse in the city. 

In July 2018, the VMC has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the previous government for constructing a modern slaughterhouse under public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Kolkata-based ATK Engineering Service expertise consultancy in designing modern abattoir/integrated slaughterhouses was entrusted the task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) by VMC to take up the renovation works after inviting a Request for Proposal (RFP). 

As per the DPR submitted by the firm to the civic body, the modern slaughterhouse will come up in five acres of land for a lease period of 21 years. The same was forwarded to the government in 2018 for its approval, but there was no progress thereafter.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand said that a few weeks ago, the civic body has sent revised estimates to Municipal Administration Department secretary J Symala Rao highlighting the need for the construction of a modern slaughterhouse in the city to curb irregularities and prevent slaughtering of sheep and cattle in unhygienic conditions. After examining the proposal, the official assured of extending necessary support for materialising the project, he said, adding that the civic body will also examine the possibility of constructing a second slaughterhouse in two acres of land at Patamata after materialising the modern slaughterhouse at the Kabela Centre.

The VAS further said that recently Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has commissioned a modern slaughterhouse under PPP mode and functioning efficiently. Taking a cue from it, the VMC has also decided to replicate the same by materialising the project in the city. 

“If everything goes as per plan, the civic body will handover the operation and maintenance of the modern slaughterhouse to the company which gets the tender for a lease period of 33 years. Once the DPR is approved, tenders will be floated and the company will construct the modern abattoir within 18 months after the contract is awarded, Ravi Chand said. 

VMC guidelines on sale of meat

As per the rules and regulations framed by the VMC, animals meant for human consumption should be slaughtered only in slaughterhouses or abattoirs

For slaughtering animals, the meat sellers should take them to abattoirs. After levying a fee for each goat or sheep, the Corporation workers physically verify the animals to check whether they are sick. If the animals are sick, then they are disallowed from being slaughtered

Only healthy animals are cleared for slaughter. The workers then affix stamp on the goats and sheep, thereby, authorising the butchers to sell the meat

