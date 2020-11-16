Rs 50 lakh unaccounted cash seized from gold trader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggaiahpet police busted a hawala racket by catching a gold trader red-handed while he was transporting money to Kolkata from Secunderabad.The cops seized Rs 50 lakh unaccounted cash from him during vehicle check at Garikapadu check-post on Sunday. The accused was identified as Mohammad Basha, a gold trader in Secunderabad.

According to Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector P Chandrasekhar, Basha was caught transporting the money from Secunderabad to Kolkata in his car. When the police intercepted his car at Garikapadu check-post and questioned him about the money, he gave evasive answers.

“When Basha was asked to produce the documents, he failed to do so. During questioning, he confessed that he was carrying money in his car to purchase gold from a Kolkata-based gold trader. Based on the information provided by Basha, we registered a case and informed the matter to Income Tax (I-T) sleuths for further action,” the Circle Inspector said.