Devotees in Vijayawada throng temples for Karthika festivities

VIJAYAWADA: Lord Siva temples across the city witnessed a nominal rush of devotees on the first Monday of Karthika Masam. The devotees made a beeline to take a holy dip in River Krishna near Durga Ghat and other pushkar ghats downstream Prakasam Barrage before visiting the temples.

However, the district administration prevented them from taking a holy dip due to Covid-19 guidelines. All the temples were decked up for Karthika Masam. The temples reverberated with the chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Hara Hara Mahadev’. Priests performed rituals such as ‘Sahasra Lingarchana’ and ‘Rudra Homam’ to mark the commencement of the auspicious month.

At One Town Sivalayam and Governorpet Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple, the devotee rush was high from the early hours of the day till evening. The devotees wore masks and their temperature was checked with thermal scanners before being allowed for darshan.