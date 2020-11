By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 26-year-old man was brutally attacked by a minor boy at Nehru Nagar in Ramavarappadu on Sunday night. The injured Mallikarjuna Rao was rushed to government hospital. Patamata police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

According to Patamata Circle Inspector R Suresh Reddy, the boy works in a salon and the victim is his neighbour. When Mallikarjuna Rao tried to take money from the boy, the latter resisted and attacked him with a blade.