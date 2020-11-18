2nd phase of retaining flood protection wall works from November 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the irrigation department officials to begin flood protection wall works on the banks of River Krishna between Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Koti Nagar from November 25. In a review meeting held with the irrigation, revenue and civic officials at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Collector said that the State government has sanctioned `104 crore for the construction of the flood protection wall for a length of 1,560 metres and tenders in this regard will be invited shortly.

Keeping this in view, the irrigation department officials should finalise the drawings and designs and submit the alignment approval to the agency before November 25, he added.Imtiaz further said that the officials concerned should evolve plans to identify the buffer zone for shifting the public residing near the site, where the flood protection wall works will begin in the coming days. “So far, 2,061 metres of flood protection wall works have been completed. Once the works are completed, there won’t be any flood problem at Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigarithota, Balaji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bharamaba Nagar and other habitations,” the Collector informed.Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials were present.