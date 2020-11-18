STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

2nd phase of retaining flood protection wall works from November 25

Keeping this in view, the irrigation department officials should finalise the drawings and designs and submit the alignment approval to the agency before November 25, he added.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz (File photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the irrigation department officials to begin flood protection wall works on the banks of River Krishna between Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Koti Nagar from November 25. In a review meeting held with the irrigation, revenue and civic officials at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Collector said that the State government has sanctioned `104 crore for the construction of the flood protection wall for a length of 1,560 metres and tenders in this regard will be invited shortly.

Keeping this in view, the irrigation department officials should finalise the drawings and designs and submit the alignment approval to the agency before November 25, he added.Imtiaz further said that the officials concerned should evolve plans to identify the buffer zone for shifting the public residing near the site, where the flood protection wall works will begin in the coming days. “So far, 2,061 metres of flood protection wall works have been completed. Once the works are completed, there won’t be any flood problem at Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigarithota, Balaji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bharamaba Nagar and other habitations,” the Collector informed.Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Md Imtiaz flood protection wall
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp