Vijayawada Municipal Corporation aims to achieve Open Defecation-Free status

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at achieving the Open Defecation-Free (ODF++) tag and improve its ranking in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sought the support of the public to avoid open defecation and make use of the public toilets constructed across the city.

Chief Medical Officer for Health Dr Geetha Bai on Tuesday said that the city has secured the ODF++ tag twice from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission. For the next edition, the civic body has applied for recertification. In this regard, the VMC has requested the people to make use of the public toilets.