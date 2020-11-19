STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autos in Guntur city get identification stickers

The initiative was first launched in Srikakulam district, which yielded good results.

share auto

Image of share autos used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to promote safety of passenger travelling in autos, Guntur Urban SP RM Ammi Reddy issued identification stickers to all autos in Guntur city on Wednesday. According to SP Ammi Reddy, the new identification stickers will contain the driver details, including his name, Aadhaar card number, so that passengers can travel safely in the city during night.

The initiative was first launched in Srikakulam district, which yielded good results. “The sticker will provide all the details of the auto driver and passengers can make note of these details if they want to make a complaint in case of any untoward incident. Based on the complaint, the police will step up surveillance to ensure the safety of passengers, besides taking action against the errant auto driver,” he said. A database  containing all the details of auto drivers in the city has been created as part of the initiative to promote safety of passengers, he added.

Comments

