Disha police to speed up 21-year-old engineering student's murder probe

Nagendra Babu, accused in Tejaswini murder case, taken into custody from jail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disha police took the accused in the brutal murder of 21-year-old engineering student Vankayalapati Divya Tejaswini, into their custody from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Wednesday.

Budigi Nagendra Babu was arrested in Tejaswini murder case on November 7 after being discharged from Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), and produced before the First Additional Magistrate Court which sent him to two weeks of judicial custody. 

On October 15, Nagendra allegedly entered the victim’s house when she was alone and stabbed her to death before inflicting injuries on himself. 

A team of Disha police went to Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday morning and took Nagendra into their custody. Later, Nagendra was taken to Government General Hospital in the town for necessary medical tests. 

The police also reconstruction the entire chain of events at the scene of offence in Kristurajupuram under the Machavaram police station limits. 

“During the three days of police custody, we are going to collect evidence as the accused Nagendra has been claiming that he married Tejaswini, and the incident was a suicide pact. We will also go to the victim’s college in Bhimavaram where she was pursuing engineering course to collect details about her, which will help in investigation of the case,” said Disha police station ACP VV Naidu. 

