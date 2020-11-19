STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kota Reddy takes charge as V-C of VIT-Andhra Pradesh varsity

Vellore Institute of Technology - Andhra Pradesh University has got a new Vice-Chancellor. SV Kota Reddy assumed charge as V-C of VIT-AP University on Monday. 

Vellore Institute of Technology - Andhra Pradesh University has got a new Vice-Chancellor. SV Kota Reddy

Vellore Institute of Technology - Andhra Pradesh University has got a new Vice-Chancellor. SV Kota Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology - Andhra Pradesh University has got a new Vice-Chancellor. SV Kota Reddy assumed charge as V-C of VIT-AP University on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the faculty members to focus on innovative research to achieve high quality standards. Earlier, Kota Reddy, a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay, was the Academic President of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus. 

He has led several disciplines on to the path of excellence to ensure consistent delivery of quality education with his over 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experience in India and abroad. 

Dean Academics Jagadish Chandra Muduganti and Registrar CLV Sivakumar informed the new V-C about initiatives taken by the university to serve the student community better, particularly strategies followed to deliver the online classes, overcoming difficulties created by Covid-19 for physical delivery.

