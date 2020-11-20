Twin Godavari districts get Swachhata Awards 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari and West Godavari from Andhra Pradesh are among the 20 districts which received Swachhata Awards 2020 for their significant contribution to ODF Sustainability and ODF Plus goals on Thursday to mark World Toilet Day.

These awards were presented at a virtual ceremony organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti. Andhra Pradesh has been declared Open Defecation Free State and efforts are being made to get ODF Plus tag and achieve zero waste management by creating more awareness among people about segregation of dry and wet waste at source in both urban and rural areas in the State.

During the virtual award presentation programme, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave away the awards to East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and West Godavari District Collector Revu Muthyala Raju.

Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director P Sampat said under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Swachhata Mission is being implemented in the State effectively. Village volunteers are playing an key role in promoting hygiene in rural areas. Efforts will be made to win more Swachhata awards in the future, he said.