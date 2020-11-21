Commissioner's Task Force sleuths conduct special de-addiction drive in Vijayawada colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (CTF) conducted a two-day special drive in colleges across the city to identify the students addicted to ganja. The officials said it was the principals of these colleges who wrote to Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu to monitor the activities of their students.

Following which, the Commissioner directed the CTF sleuths to conduct a special drive in these colleges. According to the officials, of the 55 students identified to be addicted to ganja, 12 are pursuing BTech, 20 are studying Intermediate and the remaining are doing their bachelors degree.

"We caught some of the students smoking ganja red-handed. During our investigation, we found that three peddlers are supplying ganja to the students. All three of them were arrested and 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from their possession," the CTF officials said.

The Commissioner said all the students were sent to deaddiction centres for rehabilitation and a case was registered against the three peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.