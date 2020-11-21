Divya murder case: Charge-sheet filed with Vijayawada magistrate court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disha police, who are investigating the sensational murder case of 21-year-old engineering student Divya Tejaswini, filed a charge-sheet with Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday.

On November 18, Disha police took the accused Budigi Nagendra Babu into custody from Rajahmundry Central Jail. The cops recorded the statements of friends of Tejaswini and her classmates in Bhimavaram.

Earlier, Nagendra was taken to the scene of offence in Christurajupuram for crime scene reconstruction. The accused was produced in the court as his three days of police custody was over. Hearing in the case willbegin in a couple of days.