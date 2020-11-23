Cop’s selfie video ruffles feathers in dept, inquiry on

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A selfie video posted by one City Armed Reserve (CAR) head constable T Srinivasa Rao ruffled feathers in the police department. Srinivasa Rao joined the department in 2005.

On Sunday, the cop recorded a selfie video requesting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to grant him voluntary retirement. He alleged that several sniffer dogs have fallen ill, but they are not taken care of by the authorities. “Since we are not giving proper training, our sniffer dogs are performing poorly when compared to other States,” Rao claimed.

“The dogs need to be given rest based on their health condition. But, they are being used in the crime scene,” Rao alleged, adding that he was removed from dog handling service for taking the issue to the notice of higher officials.

However, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu termed the allegations baseless. “An inquiry is on to find the reason behind the allegations levelled by the constable. There is not an iota of truth in his claims,” he said.