Vijayawada Inter student ends life over poor academic performance 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An Intermediate second-year student allegedly died by suicide at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada on Monday. Though the incident happened four days ago, it came to light on Monday after the minor boy breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Guntur government general hospital late Sunday night. According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the deceased was identified as Nadakuditi Dinesh (17).

He was pursuing MPC at a private college in Gollapudi. Dinesh was allegedly upset over his friend’s remarks on his poor performance in academics and took the extreme step. He consumed pesticide when his parents were away from home. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000