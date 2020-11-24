Man held for posting intimate videos of wife to earn easy money

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for posting intimate videos of his wife on websites to earn easy money. The accused was identified as Vamsikanth Reddy (32). Police also arrested another person B Siva Kumar in connection with the case. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said that the woman got married to Vamsikanth in 2017 and the couple moved to Hyderabad.

In her complaint to Disha police, the victim said that Vamsikanth and his family members cheated her stating that he works at Shamshabad airport. After shifting to Guntur, Vamsikanth started a courier business which was shut down after incurring losses. “In order to earn easy money, the accused posted intimate videos of his wife on websites,” the SP said. “Vamsikanth lost his job in Hyderabad where he worked for a cargo flight company as a supporting staffer and later incurred losses in courier business,” the SP added.

Apart from posting videos on websites, the accused also live telecast the video while his wife was asleep using video calling applications and posted those videos on YouTube. One man identified as B Siva Kumar paid Rs 300 via PhonePe to watch the live telecast. Unable to bear her husband’s harassment, the woman left him in August and went to her maternal house. The accused also forced her to have an affair with his friend.

After the woman’s parents learnt about the incident, they lodged a complaint with the Guntur Disha police who registered a case under Sections 498A, 354 A, C, D, 506, 509 and 420 r/w 34, Section 6 of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, Section 66 C, 66 E, 67 of IT Act at Disha police station. “Two persons were arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab four others. The accused will be punished severely according to Disha Act,” the SP said.