‘No holy dip on Karthika Pournami’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Covid-19 cases increasing steadily in the district, the task force committee has decided to prevent devotees from taking a holy dip in the sea at Manginapudi, Hamsaladeevi and Peddapatnam beaches, Nagayalanka ghat and Pedakallepalli temple on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. Speaking on the occasion, Machilipatnam revenue division officer (RDO) NSK Khajavali said that the temple managements should allow only 50 devotees at a time for darshan in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

After holding a series of discussions, the district administration has decided not to conduct Rathotsavam at Panduranga Swamy temple in Chillakalapudi to avoid mass gathering as there is every chance for the spread of second wave of Covid-19, he added.

Machilipatnam DSP M Ramesh Reddy sought the cooperation of the people in the fight against Covid-19. He appealed to the devotees to wear masks and maintain social distance while visiting temples. Municipal Commissioner S Sivarama Krishna, Machilipatnam and Gudur tahsildars D Sunil Babu and Vanajakshi and other officials were present in the meeting.