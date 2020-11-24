Training for community volunteers ends

VIJAYAWADA: Training for 102 community volunteers out of the sanctioned 200 volunteers in Krishna district under Apadamitra programme has been completed and training for the remaining 98 will be completed by December, Commissioner for Disaster Management K Kanna Babu informed National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Joint Secretary Ramesh Kumar, Joint Advisor Naval Prakash and Apadamitra project associate Brajesh Jaiswal during a review meeting on Monday. The NDMA officials were also briefed about the implementation of School Safety Plan 2020-21.
