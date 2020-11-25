STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglars decamp with Rs 1 cr booty from house in Krishna district

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu, along with ADGP Lakshmipathi, ADCP Subash Chandra Bose and East Zone ACP Vijay Paul, also visited the scene of offence.

Published: 25th November 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:09 AM

VIJAYAWADA: Burglars stole one kg gold and 10 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 1 crore from a locked house at Gurajada village in Pamidimukkala mandal of Krishna district. The incident came to light when the occupants of the house returned on Monday night.

According to a complaint from 70-year-old Challa Rajeswari, she and her family members went to Hyderabad to attend a marriage ceremony of their relatives on November 19. When they returned on Monday night, they found the door opened. They also found the almirah in the house broken and gold and silver ornaments missing. 

Vuyyuru Circle Inspector Ch Naga Prasad, along with Sub-Inspectors of Pamidimukkala, Vuyyuru and Thotlavalluru, reached the spot around 8:15 pm on Monday and collected the information from the family members. 

“Forensic experts collected the fingerprints and dog squads were pressed into service to trace the identity of the burglars. A case was registered and three special teams were formed to speed up the investigation,” Sreenivasulu said.

