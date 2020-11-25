Cyber fraud: Techie duped of Rs 32 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Hyderabad-based software engineer has reportedly duped of Rs 32 lakh by cybercriminals in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Disclosing the details of the case, cybercrime police station Circle Inspector K Srinivasa Rao said the techie has been working from home since lockdown at his residence in Vijayawada.

The techie received a call from the fraudsters who briefed him about a scheme where he can double his investment. Believing their words, the techie invested the amount through https://www.excelencia8.com An FIR has been registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station and investigation is on, the CI said.