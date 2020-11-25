Two killed, one injured as car hits bike on NH-65

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died and another suffered injuries after a car hit a bike from behind on NH-65 at Nidumolu village in Krishna district in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased were identified as M Srinivasa Rao (48), a lorry driver by profession and a native of Kalapatam village and Md Imtiaz (27) of Penugudi village. J Srinivasa Rao (40), a brick kiln worker suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Machilipatnam. His condition is said to be critical.

Kuchipudi Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana said the mishap occurred around 5 am when the trio was heading towards Kankipadu from Kalapatam in Gudur mandal on a bike. When they reached Nidumolu, a car heading towards Vijayawada from Machilipatnam hit their bike from behind. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to government general hospital in Machilipatnam for post-mortem.

“We have taken the car driver into custody. A case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and investigation is on,” the SI said.