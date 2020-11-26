VMC fines violators of Covid norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 hitting the state in the winter, special enforcement teams of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday resumed penalising people for not wearing masks while in public.

Rapid and mobile teams appointed by the VMC, which has collected fines amounting to Rs 7.75 lakh since March from 3,000 violators of Covid-19 norms, carried out a special drive near check posts at Dabba Kottala Centre (Singh Nagar), Benz Circle and Chitti Nagar junction. Each team had four officials who collected Rs 100 as fines from people who wear not wearing face masks, and Rs 1,000 for spitting in the public. Also, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed to the public to take all precautions so as to avoid getting infected.