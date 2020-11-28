VMC invites innovative ideas to make streets safer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) launched “Streets for People Challenge” on Friday to invite innovative ideas from public and encourage their participation in re-imagining streets as safe, healthy and happy public spaces for all.

In a press release, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said Vijayawada is one of the 113 Indian cities registered for the Streets for People Challenge, an initiative of Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and the competition is open to all professionals and students from architecture, urban planning, and other relevant fields.

An important component of the challenge’s TEST-LEARN-SCALE approach, the design competition will emphasise quick, innovative, and easy to test economical solutions that prioritise walkability, liveability on the street and creation of vibrant neighbourhoods.

He said the participants must prioritise the component and effective principles while providing their design ideas in a fair distribution of space, safety and security, comfort and sensitivity to the local context, liveability and environmental sustainability.

“The cities participating in the challenge will identify the sites where the pilot interventions will be implemented. The sites will fall under two broad typologies - flagship public spaces which include market/retail areas and transit hubs and liveable neighbourhood pilot sites which include mixed-income neighbourhoods, resettlement colonies and unplanned low-income neighbourhoods,” the civic chief said.

As part of the ‘Streets for people Challenge’, VMC has selected Shivalayam Street (along with main SN Puram Main Road) and Ajit Singh Nagar (VAMBAY Colony) sites for the design competition and participants can select either or both site typologies to develop design and policy solutions that activate spaces to make it safe, healthy and happy by using placemaking elements, reorganising existing activities and introducing new activities.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) U Sarada Devi and VMC nodal officer and city coordinator, UN Habitat Imran Basha were invited as panelists for this third online workshop of the Streets for People Challenge. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation presented learnings and progress of the city to the 112 other registered cities.