Commissioner’s Task Force seize  Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) seized Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash from two persons at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Sunday night. Acting on a tip-off, the CTF officials conducted searches at the PNBS where the duo were waiting for a bus.

On suspicion, the officials checked their bags and found the cash. The duo failed to produce documents for the same. “We seized the cash and informed the I-T and Commercial Tax officials about the incident,” the CTF officials said.