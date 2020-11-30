COVID-19: 150 medical kits given to frontline workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District collector A Md Imtiaz and Vuyyuru municipal commissioner S Prakash Rao distributed 150 medical kits to Covid-19 frontline workers at a programme held at Vuyyuru Municipal Office on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector asked the officials to sensitise the public on the coronavirus as there are chances of a second wave during the winter months.

The kit consist of PPE, masks, gloves, sanitiser and ‘Neelavembu Kashayam’ tablets. Government hospital chairman J Kondala Rao said the government has sanctioned `8 crore for the development of the hospital infrastructure.