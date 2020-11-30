VMC special drive to shift destitutes to shelter homes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) launched a week-long special drive on Saturday night to shift the destitutes to shelter homes maintained by the Corporation in various parts of the city.

A team of officials led by UCD project officer G Aruna conducted a ground-level inspection at NH-16 stretch between Ramalingeswara Nagar and Benz Circle and interacted with the destitutes who slept on the Service Road.

She suggested them to relocate to the shelter homes spread across the city during winter.

The contact details of shelter homes spread across the city are: Hanumanpeta- M Nagaraju (9603192978), Ranigarithota- Nagalakshmi (8008201536), Sitara Junction-Venkatesh (8247056826) and Vehicle Depot near Railway Junction- Kiran Mahesh (9032066642).