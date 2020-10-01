STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

280 liquor bottles seized from Kanaka Durga temple trustee’s car 

As many as 280 liquor bottles were seized from the car, which was parked in an apartment parking space near the residence of the Trust Board member, Ch Venkata Naga Varalakshmi.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police found Illegal liquor bottles in the car of Kanaka Durga temple trust board member at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district.

Police found Illegal liquor bottles in the car of Kanaka Durga temple trust board member at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Wednesday seized liquor allegedly smuggled from neighbouring Telangana in a car belonging to a Trust Board Committee member of Goddess Kanaka Durga temple. 

As many as 280 liquor bottles were seized from the car, which was parked in an apartment parking space near the residence of the Trust Board member, Ch Venkata Naga Varalakshmi.

The Trust Board member, however, feigned ignorance and said she handed over the vehicle to her driver to fill diesel.

Jaggaiahpet circle inspector P Chandrasekhara Rao told The New Indian Express that on a tip off, a team of police personnel raided the apartment parking space and seized the liquor bottles from the car bearing registration number AP 16 BV 5577. The value of the seized liquor is estimated to be around `40,000. 

Police, in their preliminary investigation, came to know that the liquor was procured from Telangana and smuggled into the state. 

“We have taken the car driver, Suri Babu, into custody.  We are also investigating the role of the car owner,” Chandrasekhar said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Act 2020 was registered. 

Responding to the incident, Varalakshmi said that she had no idea about the liquor seized from her car.

“I have received a call from Jaggaiahpet police informing me about the seizure of illegal liquor bottles from my car. We don’t have a designated parking space at my house and we hired a paid parking facility in a nearby apartment. As usual, I gave money to my car driver to fill fuel and parked it at the spot. But all of sudden, the police informed us about the seizure of illegal liquor. We won’t encourage such practices,” the trust board committee member claimed.

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goddess Kanaka Durga temple
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp