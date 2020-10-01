Flood-hit families seek Andhra government's aid, inflows fall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With inflows to the Prakasam Barrage reducing gradually on Wednesday, residents of Ranigarithota, Tarakarama Nagar and Bhupesh Gupta Nagar returned back to their homes.

They engaged in cleaning the mud that collected in their homes with floodwater entering their homes and calculating the losses incurred following the floods.

At present, inflows to the Prakasam Barrage stood at 1.70 lakh cusecs, while outflows are 1.63 lakh cusecs.

G Bhagyalakshmi of Taraka Rama Nagar, said that for the past two years, they faced were facing a tough time during floods as they reside on the bund.

“Why don’t the officials concerned take precautionary measures at initial stage of inflows? It is the same story whenever there are floods. We are shifted to relief camps when our houses are submerged and we lose our expensive gadgets and valuables,” she sighed.

​Meanwhile, the CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao inspected the low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka and provided food for the victims.