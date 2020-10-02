Bala Mitra police stations soon in Andhra Pradesh: DGP  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining that the state will soon have Bala Mitra police stations to deal with children-related issues, DGP Gautam Sawang appealed to the public to inform the police about lone and unprotected children vulnerable to juvenile delinquency.

Addressing a two-day workshop held on the Juvenile Justice Act, the DGP said that people can inform the police about missing children or search their missing children on www.trackthemissingchild.gov.in website. He said that various NGOs are working selflessly for sheltering and giving shelter to such children under Operation Muskaan. He advised the cops not to treat juvenile delinquents as criminals.