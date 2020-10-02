COVID-19 norm violators fined in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police have booked around 81 cases against public for not wearing face masks in public places.

During special drives conducted at various places across Vijayawada on Thursday, both law and order (L&O) and traffic police registered cases against commuters under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Act and collected Rs 6,050 as fine for not wearing face masks.

The police appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines framed by the Centre to check the spread of coronavirus.