Probe on in ‘custodial death’ of 25-year-old arrested for bootlegging

VIJAYAWADA: In an alleged custodial death case, Sub-Collector Dhyana Chandra visited the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) where the family members of the deceased staged a protest demanding action against the SEB personnel responsible for the death of one Dovari Ajay on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the SEB sleuths reportedly arrested 25-year-old Ajay and his friend for questioning in a case related to illegal transportation of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL).

The SEB officials reportedly questioned Ajay and his friend for over three hours and allegedly manhandled them. During the course of interrogation, the SEB said that Ajay suddenly lost consciousness and died while being shifted to the nearest hospital.

According to his family members, the SEB officials allegedly caught him red-handed transporting NDPL in an APSRTC bus last month near Pandit Nehru Bus Station and a case was registered against him. Ajay used to work as a part-time car driver and do other odd jobs to support the family, they said.

“Pertaining to the case, the SEB personnel took Ajay and another person into custody on Thursday seeking details of another person, Sandeep, who is said to be the prime accused in the case. Ajay was allegedly beaten to death and the police are trying to portray it as a cardiac arrest,” lamented Ajay’s family members.

Speaking to TNIE, Dhyana Chandra said that they have recorded the statements from family members and the Collector will order a judicial inquiry into the ‘suspicious’ custodial death. “The Collector will take a decision based on the findings of the preliminary report. Statements of both the parties—the family members of the deceased as well as police have been recorded,” he said.

SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said a case has been filed under Section 176 of CrPC at Krishna Lanka police station and investigation is on. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem.

