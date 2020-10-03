STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Probe on in ‘custodial death’ of 25-year-old arrested for bootlegging

During the course of interrogation, the SEB said that Ajay suddenly lost consciousness and died while being shifted to the nearest hospital.  

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an alleged custodial death case, Sub-Collector Dhyana Chandra visited the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) where the family members of the deceased staged a protest demanding action against the SEB personnel responsible for the death of one Dovari Ajay on Friday.  

On Thursday evening, the SEB sleuths reportedly arrested 25-year-old Ajay and his friend for questioning in a case related to illegal transportation of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL).

The SEB officials reportedly questioned Ajay and his friend for over three hours and allegedly manhandled them. During the course of interrogation, the SEB said that Ajay suddenly lost consciousness and died while being shifted to the nearest hospital.  

According to his family members, the SEB officials allegedly caught him red-handed transporting NDPL in an APSRTC bus last month near Pandit Nehru Bus Station and a case was registered against him. Ajay used to work as a part-time car driver and do other odd jobs to support the family, they said.

“Pertaining to the case, the SEB personnel took Ajay and another person into custody on Thursday seeking details of another person, Sandeep, who is said to be the prime accused in the case. Ajay was allegedly beaten to death and the police are trying to portray it as a cardiac arrest,” lamented Ajay’s family members.  

Speaking to TNIE, Dhyana Chandra said that they have recorded the statements from family members and the Collector will order a judicial inquiry into the ‘suspicious’ custodial death. “The Collector will take a decision based on the findings of the preliminary report. Statements of both the parties—the family members of the deceased as well as police have been recorded,” he said.  

SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said a case has been filed under Section 176 of CrPC at Krishna Lanka police station and investigation is on. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem. 
 

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial death Vijayawada
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp