Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assures Central aid for Balaji reservoir 

He asked the State government to forward proposals for the same so that the extent of assistance that could be extended and other modalities can be worked out.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured Centre’s assistance in the construction of Balaji Reservoir to meet the ‘ever-increasing’ drinking water needs of pilgrims visiting Tirumala. He asked the State government to forward proposals for the same so that the extent of assistance that could be extended and other modalities can be worked out.

After visiting the temple for ‘darshan’ along with his family on Saturday, the Union Minister, along with state Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar and other officials, visited Papavinasanam dam. The engineering officials appraised the Union Minister of the status of all five projects in Tirumala and the need for Balaji Reservoir to meet the water requirements. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat said, “More than one lakh pilgrims from all over the world having darshan of Balaji every day. It is a very special place in the country. We can understand that because of ever-increasing load of pilgrims, the requirement of water is increasing.”

