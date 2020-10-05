Four bodies of drowned men  fished out from Krishna river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rescue teams led by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire department on Sunday afternoon fished out the bodies of four persons who drowned in River Krishna at Royyur in Thotlavallur mandal.

The deceased were identified as Kolavennu Veerayya, Jonnalagadda Venkateswara Rao, Yenugu Ranjith and Bejawada Surya Prakash, all residents of Vaikuntapuram in Kankipadu mandal. They reportedly went to Royyur for fishing on Saturday morning.

According to Thotlavallur police, five persons ventured into the river for fishing and one managed to swim to the shore, while four others were washed away in the strong current of the river.

“Soon after he reached the shore, he informed the incident to villagers who tried to rescue the four, but in vain. On Sunday morning, expert swimmers and SDRF personnel fished out the bodies,” the police said.

All the four bodies were sent to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem a.