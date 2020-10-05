STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Four bodies of drowned men  fished out from Krishna river

According to Thotlavallur police, five persons ventured into the river for fishing and one managed to swim to the shore, while four others were washed away in the strong current of the river. 

Published: 05th October 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rescue teams led by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire department on Sunday afternoon fished out the bodies of four persons who drowned in River Krishna at Royyur in Thotlavallur mandal.

The deceased were identified as Kolavennu Veerayya, Jonnalagadda Venkateswara Rao, Yenugu Ranjith and Bejawada Surya Prakash, all residents of Vaikuntapuram in Kankipadu mandal. They reportedly went to Royyur for fishing on Saturday morning. 

According to Thotlavallur police, five persons ventured into the river for fishing and one managed to swim to the shore, while four others were washed away in the strong current of the river. 

“Soon after he reached the shore, he informed the incident to villagers who tried to rescue the four, but in vain. On Sunday morning, expert swimmers and SDRF personnel fished out the bodies,” the police said. 
All the four bodies were sent to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem a. 

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna river drowning
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp