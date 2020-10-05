STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC commences work to develop 'Shoppers Street' at busy Besant Road by January 

Civic body developing 650-metre stretch at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore 

Published: 05th October 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

People in large numbers throng Besant Road in Vijayawada on Sunday

People in large numbers throng Besant Road in Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has commenced works to develop the 650-metre stretch of Besant Road as an exclusive ‘Shoppers Street’ at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. As part of the proposal, the civic body will enforce street regulations, organised vending and hawking area, parking and exclusive use of pedestrians in the stretch.

VMC CE D Mariyanna told TNIE that Besant Road is a one-stop centre for crockery, hardware items, handbags, footwear, street food among others. However, during the peak hours and festive season, hawkers and vendors conduct their trade in a haphazard manner, disturbing the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and inconveniencing shopkeepers.  

Keeping this in view, the VMC has decided to develop the stretch as a ‘Shoppers Street’, which will help the hawkers carry out their business smoothly. Recently, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh along with MLA Malladi Vishnu conducted a ground level inspection of the drain works and interacted with the hawkers and vendors and explained the project outlay to them. 

After examining the designs, they expressed satisfaction at the designs, readied by the civic body, in developing the hawker zones in a limited space with available infrastructure. 

The VMC chief asked them not to park their push carts and extend support for materialising the works. The corporation has identified 160 vendors and 264 hawkers who carry out their trade on the 650-metre-long and 13-metre-wide stretch. Also, the ‘Shoppers Street’ will have a capacity to park 497 two-wheelers, he informed. 

“At present, the side drain works on the stretch are being repaired at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and they will be completed in a month. In the next phase, tiles, billboards and street lights will be installed where the hawkers and vendors can conduct their business without inconveniencing the shopkeepers. We are expecting the ongoing works to be completed by January 2021,” Mariyanna said.

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VMC Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Shoppers Street Besant Road
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp