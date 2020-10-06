Kanaka Durga temple gears up for nine-day Dasara festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) are making elaborate arrangements to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the nine-day Dasara festivities beginning from October 17. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the temple authorities have restricted the number of devotees visiting the temple to 10,000 per day.

Works progressing at a brisk

pace at Indrakeeladri on

Monday | express

All the roads leading to the temple are being spruced up and barricades were set up. Queue lines were erected from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to ensure devotees strictly follow physical distancing.

“We have made fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. A review meeting will soon be conducted with all the stakeholders like traffic, municipal corporation and revenue department ahead of the festival,” said Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu.

He said that over 70 per cent of darshan tickets have already been booked for the festival. “Out of 10,000 tickets, 4,000 are free darshan tickets and the remaining are `300 and `100 darshan tickets,” the EO explained.

On the other hand, vehicles proceeding towards Hyderabad will be allowed through the temple ghat road during the festivities as the Kanaka Durga flyover will be thrown open for public on October 16 with the virtual inauguration by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari.