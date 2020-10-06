Three of family found dead in Visannapeta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Visannapeta on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Pelluri Chinna Swamy (36), Tirupatamma (25) and Meenakshi (11). According to Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police GV Ramana Murthy, an unidentified person murdered them and tried to stage it as a road mishap.

Villagers found the trio dead in an auto near NSP canal and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene of offence. “It was a pre-planned murder and the accused cleverly staged it as a road accident. We have also found sticks and iron rods used to kill the trio three kilometres away from the spot,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, in their complaint, alleged the role of one Dasari Venkanna from Chintalapudi in West Godavari district behind the deaths. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Vissannapet police station.