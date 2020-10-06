STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Three of family found dead in Visannapeta

Three of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Visannapeta on Monday morning.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Three of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Visannapeta on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Pelluri Chinna Swamy (36), Tirupatamma (25) and Meenakshi (11). According to Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police GV Ramana Murthy, an unidentified person murdered them and tried to stage it as a road mishap. 

Villagers found the trio dead in an auto near NSP canal and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene of offence. “It was a pre-planned murder and the accused cleverly staged it as a road accident. We have also found sticks and iron rods used to kill the trio three kilometres away from the spot,” the DSP said. 

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, in their complaint, alleged the role of one Dasari Venkanna from Chintalapudi in West Godavari district behind the deaths. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Vissannapet police station.

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visannapeta
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp