Stray canines continue to bother denizens of Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stray dog menace continues to haunt the residents of Vijayawada. The issue is not confined to one or two localities in the city, as the veterinary wing of the municipal corporation has been receiving several complaints almost from all parts of the city.The number of complaints received by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) against the stray dog menace has increased by at least four times.

"We are receiving at least 15 to 20 calls per day from the public regarding the stray dog menace in their localities against three to five calls received during the normal days. In their complaints, a majority of the residents said that stray dogs are becoming aggressive and are attacking them at night," VMC veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS) A Ravi Chandra told The New Indian Express.

He said usually the stray dogs behave aggressively during March to May and October to December during the breeding season. The situation has become more worse recently as the hotels and restaurants commenced their operations after ease in lockdown restrictions.



"The stray dogs feed on left over food at the fast food centres. The canines are causing severe hardships to the motorists and elderly persons," says S Durga Prasad, a resident of Vambay Colony.

"It has become a tough task to walk in our locality at night as stray dogs suddenly move ferociously attacking the passers-by," says K Mallikarjuna Rao, a resident of Bhavanipuram.



"The civic body has entrusted the task of sterilising dogs to Hyderabad-based Navodaya Animal Care and so far 2,000 were sterilised and they are charging Rs 1,150 for sterilising each dog. The firm will identify the stray dogs and put a tag on their ears after sterilising them to track their movements at regular intervals," Ravi Chand said.

This apart, the civic body has been maintaining an Animal Birth Control Centre at Ajit Singh Nagar along with a Bihar-based agency and the Corporation has been operating two vehicles to shift the dogs for sterilisation.

In case of any dog menace in their locality, public can contact VAS A Ravi Chandra on 9676592111.