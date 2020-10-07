Temple official caught in ACB net

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ACB sleuths caught a senior assistant working at Executive Office of Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Nandigama, while accepting a bribe for doing an official favour in Nandigama on Tuesday.

The tainted officer was identified as T Sobhanadri. He demanded a bribe of `3 lakh from complainant B Sudheer for considering his representation to continue him as an attender as per the orders of High Court. According to ACB officials, the complainant made a call to Spandana 1902 helpline that the officer demanded bribe for doing an official favour. Following which, the ACB officials laid a trap and arrested Sobhanadri.