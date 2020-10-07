Three arrested in Visannapet triple murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police solved the mystery behind the triple murder case reported in Vissannapet and arrested three persons, including a juvenile, on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Dasari Venkanna (35), his wife Dasari Nagamani (30) and their 14-year-old son.

Addressing the media at Vissannapet police station, Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said the trio killed Pelluri Chinna Swamy (36), his wife Tirupatamma and their 11-year-old girl over family disputes.



The incident happened on Sunday afternoon where Venkanna invited Chinna Swamy to liquor party at an agriculture field near Vissannapet to eliminate him as he is moving closely with his wife Nagamani. During the incident, Swamy's wife Tirupatamma and daughter were also present.

"As per the plan, accused Venkanna consumed less quantity of alcohol and forced Chinna Swamy to drink heavily. After Chinna Swamy fell unconscious, Venkanna attacked him with a stick and killed him on the spot. When his wife and daughter tried to escape, Nagamani attacked Tirupatamma and beaten her to death. Also, 11-year-old Meenakshi was then strangulated using a cloth," the SP said, adding that the son of the accused also took part in the crime by shifting the bodies in an auto trolley loaded with plastic materials.

The SP explained that the motive behind the murders was revenge as Swamy had an extramarital affair with Nagamani.

"Venkanna employed Swamy for `12,000 salary every month for selling kitchenware by roaming in villages in an auto. He also provided accommodation for Swamy. However, he confronted Swamy when he came to know of his affair with his wife.

In a fit of rage, Venkanna decided to commit the crime collectively. After killing the trio, the family members tried to stage it as a road accident," the SP said.

​A case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC (murder) at Vissannapet police station and the accused were produced in the district sessions court for judicial remand.