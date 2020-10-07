Unlock 5: Theatres gear up to open amid COVID-19 uncertainty in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Centre has announced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of films during the Unlock 5.0, there is uncertainty prevailing in Vijayawada as several single screen theatre managements are awaiting an assurance from the State government over resumption of operations.

Vijayawada has 54 cinema halls, of which 15 are single screens. All have remained closed ever since one-day 'Janata Curfew' was imposed on March 22. The two major demands from the theatre managements are waiving off taxes and electricity bills generated during the Covid-induced lockdown. Meanwhile, the six multiplexes spread over the city are reportedly getting ready to resume their operations in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to TNIE, Raj & Yuvaraj Theatre manager D Srikanth said that they also came across the SOP announced by the Centre for screening of films, however there is still uncertainty prevailing as the producers and exhibitors are awaiting an assurance from the government over waiving off taxes and electricity bills. This apart, majority of the big budget films are yet to resume shootings stalled during the Covid-induced lockdown, while low budget movie makers are approaching the OTT platforms for screening following the uncertainty.

"The Telugu film producers council has decided to convene a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action," Srikanth said. Asked about the steps being taken by them to ready the theatres, he said that even though we made seating arrangements for screening a film as per the SOP, we are worrying about the viability. With 50 per cent seating capacity, we are expecting that the majority of the audience, especially families, don't visit theatres for watching films until and unless it is a big budget movie with ensemble star cast as they are habituated to watch the films on OTT platforms, he concluded.

Film distributor KVV Prasad maintained that the film fraternity has already convened a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and conveyed their demands. However, there was no assurance from the government to the theatre managements with regard to their demands, he said. Adding further, Prasad said that they can survive only if their demands are fulfilled and the ongoing big budget films resume shootings so as they can at least earn little revenue during Sankranti.

SOP for screening of films