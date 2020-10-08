Rumours against GITAM on social media false: V-C K Siva Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: GITAM Deemed to be University vice-chancellor K Siva Ramakrishna has ruled out rumours that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has cancelled its ‘Deemed to be University’ recognition, surfacing on the social media.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the vice-chancellor said that the UGC did not issue any such notification. Following the social media posts, the GITAM management has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime police on Tuesday, the V-C confirmed.

He pointed out that such allegations on the university have become common every year. “Misinformation during the time of admission process naturally makes the parents and students anxious. After all, it is a question of the students’ future,” he said.

He said the University Grants Commission on May 27, 2020, issued a notice instructing the 127 Deemed to be Universities in the country to restrain from using the word university in any form, he said.