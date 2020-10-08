Section 144 imposed at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to maintain Law and Order (L&O) and ensure security for the VIPs visiting Vijayawada, the city police have imposed Section 144 (2) for 55 days, from October 8 to December 1, at Gannavaram airport.



City commissioner of police (CP) Bathini Sreenivasulu has given directions to the concerned police officials stationed at the airport.



According to the police commissioner’s directions, unlawful assembly of a group of five or more people in the vicinity of the airport is banned and those armed with any sort of weapons like sticks will be taken into custody.