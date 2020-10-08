STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six bike lifters held, 44 vehicles seized in Vijayawada

The DCP explained that the prime accused, Durga Prasad, came to Vijayawada two years ago and worked as a construction labourer in Kanuru village under Penamaluru police station limits. 

Published: 08th October 2020 10:04 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Wednesday arrested six notorious inter-state property offenders and recovered 44 motorcycles worth Rs 18 lakh from their possession. All of them hail from East Godavari and have committed various crimes in Vijayawada. 

Addressing the press conference here at the Operation Command Control Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP I- Law and Order) Harshavardan Raja said the six accused--Sammingi Durga Prasad (21), Bellam Durga Sai Kumar (24), Malleti Durga Prasad (32), Katakam Surya Chandra Veera Bhanu (26), Marisetti Srinivas Rao (41) and Kukunuru Venkateswarlu (48)-- are from Korukonda, Chintur and Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari and committed 44 crimes in the past two years. 

The DCP explained that the prime accused, Durga Prasad, came to Vijayawada two years ago and worked as a construction labourer in Kanuru village under Penamaluru police station limits. 

In order to earn easy money, Prasad, with his friend Sai Kumar, stole 44 parked motorcycles using duplicate keys. They used to sell the bikes to two other accused with the help of Durga Prasad and Srinivasa Rao after creating fake documents for the vehicles using duplicate rubber stamps of popular finance companies. 

“The accused committed 13 crimes under Penamaluru police station limits, 11 under Patamata and one each under Atkur and Gannavaram. All the motorcycles recovered from them will be handed over to the rightful owners,” the DCP added.

A case was registered and the accused will be produced before a court on Thursday. “From other two accused, we seized a computer, a printing machine and other equipment used to create the fake documents,” he said. 

