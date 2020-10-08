STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway to run four more special train services

The Indian Railways has given permissions for operation of 39 more trains across the country as special services.

Published: 08th October 2020 09:53 AM

Railway freight trains remain operation during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railways has given permissions for operation of 39 more trains across the country as special services. Among them, four special trains have been earmarked for the South Central Railway (SCR). The four special trains to be operated in SCR are Train No. 12783/84 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam AC Express (weekly), Train No. 22707/22708  Visakhapatnam-Tirupati (Double Decker) (tri-weekly), Train No. 12775/12776 Lingampalli- Kakinada Town (AC Express) (tri-weekly), and Train No. 12773/12774 Secunderabad- Shalimar AC Express (weekly).

Speed limit for trains to be raised to 130 kmph

The SCR has taken up the task of raising the maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph in the sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal (GQ/GD) routes. The sections that come under GQ/GD routes over SCR jurisdiction are Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur, Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam and Wadi- Gooty - Renigunta sections. At present, the existing maximum permissible speed between Balharshah-Kazipet- Vijayawada and Kazipet-Secunderabad is 120 kmph, while it is 110 Kmph between Vijayawada-Gudur and Wadi-Gooty-Renigunta sections. 

