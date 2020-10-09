Man gets three-year jail for harassing minor daughter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A POCSO court on Thursday sentenced one S Subramanyam (40) to three years in jail and fined him Rs 100 fine for sexually harassing his own daughter.

Bhavanipuram SI J Kavitha Sri said that the accused is a resident of Kabela Centre, Vidyadharapuram. An alcoholic, he tried to “behave badly” with his 10-year-old daughter on several occasions and was warned by his wife.

However on May 20 night, when Subramanyam, in an inebriated condition, tried to “misbehave” with his daughter yet again, his wife questioned his behaviour.

Vexed with him, she filed a police complaint on September 1. After investigation, the police took the accused into custody on September 3, the SI and the Special Judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday, the SI said.