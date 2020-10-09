Railway staff of Vijayawada division take pledge to follow COVID-19 norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Covid Appropriate Behaviour to unitedly fight the pandemic, the South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division organised Jan Andolan campaign across various depots and field units.

As part of this campaign, Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas along with branch officers administered pledge to railway employees to follow Covid-19 safety norms from their respective units on Thursday.

​The main objective of Jan Andolan Campaign is to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and following physical distancing in view of ensuing festive season and opening up of the economy until a permanent cure is found.

Srinivas said that banners were displayed by staff besides playing of audio jingles at regular intervals at all the major stations of the Division. Digital display screens were displayed with precautionary measures to sensitise travelling and the general public.