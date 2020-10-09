Waterlogged roads choke traffic in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed different parts of the city on Thursday afternoon, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in low-lying areas.

The furious spell began around 3.30 pm and lasted for more than an hour causing much inconvenience to the motorists and pedestrians.

Several vehicles on Eluru Road stretch between Chuttugunta and Seetharampuram were seen submerged in the overflowing drain water.

Similar is the case of motorists traversing on the KT Road stretch between Panja Centre and KBN College in Kothapet.

Many important roads such as Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Jammichettu Centre, Shunabbattila Centre, Krishna Lanka, Maruthi Nagar, One Town, Vidyadharapuram, Kabela Centre and the slopes on either side of the tunnel witnessed stagnant water.

With frequent thundering and lightning, power supply was disrupted in parts of the city for a while and resumed almost after 30 minutes.

Apart from the city, the rain lashed Pamarru, Gudalavalleru, Mudinepalli and Kaikaluru mandals.

However, due to sudden change in weather, most of the residents are seen enjoying the pleasant weather by thronging the Prakasam Barrage, Punnami Ghat and Mahatma Gandhi Road on Thursday evening violating the social distancing norms.