Land grab: FIR against 9 officials

As part of the probe, the CID officials on Friday registered an FIR against five revenue officials and four police officers for their alleged involvement in land grab case.

Published: 10th October 2020 10:56 AM

FIR

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) has expedited investigation into alleged land grab by Yelugubanti Hari Babu, a resident of Vijayawada. As part of the probe, the CID officials on Friday registered an FIR against five revenue officials and four police officers for their alleged involvement in land grab case.

During their investigation, the CID officials came to know that habitual offender Hari Babu had allegedly colluded with revenue officials in grabbing several lands in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kakinada and Rajahmundry. Sources said that the accused grabbed properties from Zamindar families. Recently, Hari Babu was booked for fabricating documents and grabbing the land belonging to a Zamindar’s family in Rajahmundry.

The police have handed over the case to CID and a team of officials are trying to trace the whereabouts of Hari Babu, another team investigated the involvement of officials in the multi-crore land scam. The CID officials registered an FIR against two surveyors - Ramakrishna (A-5) and Srinivas Reddy (A-6), tahsildar Gopala Krishna (A-7) deputy tahsildar Bapi Raju (A-8), revenue inspector Manideep (A-9), SIs Chennakesava Rao (A-10) and Kanaka Rao (A-11) , Assistant SI Vara Prasad (A-12) and head constable Raghuram (A-13). 

