Online darshan ticket a must to visit Durga temple

As many as 60,372 devotees have enrolled themselves since the introduction of online darshan ticket booking facility. 

Published: 10th October 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga Temple Vimana Gopuram | File | Wikimedia Commons

Kanaka Durga Temple Vimana Gopuram | File | Wikimedia Commons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees who book darshan tickets through online will only be allowed to visit Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri during the nine-day Dasara festivities beginning October 17, said Collector A Md Imtiaz and Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu.

The Collector and the Police Commissioner who held a coordination meeting here on Friday, gave clear instructions to various departments to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines during Dasara festivities. They said every year thousands of devotees from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will visit the hill shrine during Dasara festivities. “This year also, we are expecting influx of devotees from both the districts and asked them to book free darshan tickets online to visit the temple,” they said, adding that local devotees should also follow the same guidelines. As many as 60,372 devotees have enrolled themselves since the introduction of online darshan ticket booking facility. 

Comments

