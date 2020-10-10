Tourism set to get a boost in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has identified 12 tourism circuits in order to draw tourists and shore up revenue. “The managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the principal secretary of tourism approached us and asked us to identify the prominent places where tourism activities can be developed and encouraged. Accordingly, we have identified 12 circuits and have suggested development works in those areas,” District Collector A Md Imtiaz told TNIE.

The 12 identified circuits suggested by the district administration include Bhavani Island-Water Sports-Manginapudi Beach- Vijayawada (170 km), Bhavani Island-Water Sports-Kondapalli-Vijayawada(NH)-Amaravati-Undavalli-Mangalgiri-Vijayawada (160 km), Bhavani Islanad-Water Sports-Kondapalli Fort-Vijayawada (NH)-Chirala-Undavalli-Amaravathi-Mangalagiri-Nagarjunakonda (NH)- Museum -Anupu-Ethipothala-Vijayawada (390 km), Kanaka Durga temple-Mangalagiri-Kakani-Amaravathi-Vijayawada (60 km), Kanaka Durga Temple- Kuchipudi - Muvva - Amaravathi-Vijayawada (300 km), Kanaka Durga Temple-Penuganchiprolu-Vedadri-Muktyal-Vijayawada-Srikakulam Mopidevi-Avanigadda-Hamsaladeevi (NH)- Kakani -Amaravathi (NH) (480 km), Bhavani Island-Gandhi Hill-Moghalrajpuram Caves-Kondapalli-Vijayawada (52 km), Bhavani Island- Gandhi Hill -Kondapalli-Hailand-Mangalagiri-Undavalli-Amaravathi-Vijayawada (210 km), Bhavani Island-Gandhi Hill-Kondapalli-Suryalanka/Chirala/Chebrolu-Mangalagiri-Undavalli-Amaravathi-Nagarjunakonda-Ethipothala-Vijayawada (450 km), Bhavani Island-Gunadala-Kondapalli-Undavalli-Prakasam Barrage-Amaravathi-Vijayawada (80 km), Bhavani Island-Gunadala/Kanaka Durga Temple - Kondapalli-Suryalanka-ITC Ramapuram-Amaravathi-Nagarjunakonda-Mopidevi-Ethipothala-Vijayawada (500 km), Bhavani Island-Gunadala/Kanaka Durga temple -Kondapalli-Suryalanka-ITC Ramapuram-Amaravathi-Nagarjunakonda Museum-Anupu-Ethipothala-Vijayawada (570 km).

“These 12 tourism circuits are not confirmed as of now. We have suggested these circuits as we find them fit for tourism development. The final call on whether all of these or which of these must be developed will be taken by the tourism department,” clarified Imtiaz.The projects will be developed under the public-private partnership mode.

Other development works under progress at various places include food court, drinking water, rural tourism shopping complex and amenities to be improved at Kondapalli Fort at a cost of `63.40 lakh and Pedana Kalamkari artwork to be given aid of `57.4 lakh, better amenities and road connectivity to Manginapudi Beach is proposed at a cost of `2.5 crore and children rail, library and planetarium to be developed at Gandhi Hill.